Zeusshield (ZSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,013.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $230,706.07 and approximately $23,013.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.95 or 0.04552348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

ZSC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

