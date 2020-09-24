ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $11,007.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043140 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.04550012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

