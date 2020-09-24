ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0446

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $51.55. ZINC has a total market cap of $249,092.47 and $13.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043140 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.04550012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.