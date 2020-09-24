ZumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $23.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

