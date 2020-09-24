Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after buying an additional 489,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,506,000 after buying an additional 567,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,876,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 503,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Zynga by 172.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

