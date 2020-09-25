$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 362,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $770.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit