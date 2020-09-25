$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 362,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $770.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

