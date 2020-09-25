$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. BOX reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BOX by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BOX by 231.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 96,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.41. 1,562,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit