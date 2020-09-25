$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. BOX reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BOX by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BOX by 231.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 96,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.41. 1,562,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

