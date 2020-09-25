$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Territorial Bancorp’s earnings. Territorial Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Territorial Bancorp.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of TBNK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,767. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

