$0.66 EPS Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.
BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 215,132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Saul Centers by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BFS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 91,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
