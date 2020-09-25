$0.66 EPS Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 215,132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Saul Centers by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 91,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

