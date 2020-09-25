0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $83,564.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000169 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00096051 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.