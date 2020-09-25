$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 461,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

