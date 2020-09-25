$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,785. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 115.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.