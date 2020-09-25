$12.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $12.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.25 million and the lowest is $12.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $11.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.51 million to $50.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.54 million, with estimates ranging from $52.91 million to $58.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 7,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,931. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.49. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

