$134.62 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post $134.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $186.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $678.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.05 million to $697.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $740.89 million, with estimates ranging from $723.12 million to $771.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.44. 564,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 73.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,365 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

