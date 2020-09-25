1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.59 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00012503 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and $89,983.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00582533 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.06 or 0.04388522 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 116.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000402 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,867,169 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

