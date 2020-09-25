$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $12.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.72.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,320,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,347,000 after buying an additional 477,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 55.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.