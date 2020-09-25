$241.30 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $241.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.51 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Masimo posted sales of $229.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.63.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $7.95 on Friday, reaching $225.90. 242,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,698. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.02. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.