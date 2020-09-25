$57.83 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $57.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.23 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $57.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $226.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.45 million to $226.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.76 million to $243.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,571. The firm has a market cap of $584.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

