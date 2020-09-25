$642.91 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $642.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.52 million to $653.30 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $618.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 1,016,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,334. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 263.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

