$848.00 Million in Sales Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report sales of $848.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $822.00 million and the highest is $874.00 million. Brink’s posted sales of $924.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 33.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Brink’s by 73.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.32. 512,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,777. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 120.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

