9F (NYSE:JFU) Trading Up 6.7%

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 965,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 458,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

