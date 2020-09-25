ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. 2,534,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,741,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $188.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 349,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

