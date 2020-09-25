Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.53. 1,237,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 104,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

In other news, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $34,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,066 shares of company stock valued at $117,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 400,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

