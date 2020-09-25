Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, HADAX and ZB.COM. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 367,115,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,294,334 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, BitMart, Radar Relay, HADAX, Koinex, Crex24, Zebpay, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Mercatox, Binance, Liqui, OTCBTC, BigONE, Kyber Network, OKEx, Tokenomy, Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC, FCoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

