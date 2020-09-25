Aion Price Down 12.3% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, BitForex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Aion has a market cap of $36.86 million and $1.27 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DragonEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Binance, Liqui, Koinex and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

