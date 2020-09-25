Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Down 1.2%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 8,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit