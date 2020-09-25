Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Down 1.2%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 8,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

