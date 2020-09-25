Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alacer Gold in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of ALIAF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Alacer Gold has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.20.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

