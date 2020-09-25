Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Million

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post sales of $1.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.07 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $6.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 million to $8.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $30.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALBO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 400,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,062 shares in the company, valued at $362,751.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,183 shares of company stock worth $794,699. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 255,809 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 502,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $33.31. 471,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

