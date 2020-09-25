Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.00.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 974,064 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 659,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 605,651 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10,154.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 331,964 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 513,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,335,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.15. 14,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,744. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.91. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $340.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

