Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Altagas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$16.37. 114,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.77.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.0374742 EPS for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

