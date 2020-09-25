Analysts Expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Post -$4.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($4.06). Beigene posted earnings of ($5.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($17.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.80) to ($16.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($14.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.83) to ($9.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

BGNE traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.40. 244,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,884. Beigene has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $282.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average of $187.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,206,000.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $369,256.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,257,715.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,165 shares of company stock valued at $96,199,366. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

