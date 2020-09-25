Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $16.29

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

