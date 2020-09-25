Analysts Set STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) PT at €27.78

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.86 ($32.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

EPA:STM traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €25.62 ($30.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.05. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

