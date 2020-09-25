Analyzing Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) and Its Peers

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) is one of 32 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Akoustis Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies’ peers have a beta of 3.80, indicating that their average share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akoustis Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoustis Technologies Competitors 257 750 1216 58 2.47

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,018.99% -81.49% -47.51% Akoustis Technologies Competitors -117.18% -15.32% -6.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million -$36.14 million -9.69 Akoustis Technologies Competitors $713.20 million -$65.36 million -38.16

Akoustis Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies peers beat Akoustis Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.