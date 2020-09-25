Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 584,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 584,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

