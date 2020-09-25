Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.83 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 1,337,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,070,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

