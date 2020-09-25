Arionum One Day Volume Reaches $85,667.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $102,515.42 and $85,667.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,719.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.73 or 0.03272044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.02014787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00428579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00874451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00046901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00510200 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

