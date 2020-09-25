Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) were up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 143,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 132,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.18.

The stock has a market cap of $279.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.5% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

