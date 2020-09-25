Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 204,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 250,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

