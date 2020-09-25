ATC Coin Market Cap Hits $960,944.66 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $960,944.66 and $1,827.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00430121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

