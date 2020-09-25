Augur (REP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.11 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Augur has a market cap of $157.80 million and $12.11 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $14.35 or 0.00133501 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Zebpay and IDEX. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00100750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00230301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01453805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00202665 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bitbns, Bittrex, Bithumb, BitBay, HitBTC, Bitsane, CoinTiger, Binance, Mercatox, Poloniex, ABCC, Koinex, Gate.io, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN, Crex24, GOPAX, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Zebpay, DragonEX, Livecoin, Kraken, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

