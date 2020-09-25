Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 6,543,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 5,649,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the quarter. Avinger makes up approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

