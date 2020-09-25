Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading Down 10.3%

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 28,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,487% from the average daily volume of 1,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Azimut alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.