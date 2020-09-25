Beaxy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,871.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $805,697.57 and approximately $1,871.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.53 or 0.04747437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033935 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

