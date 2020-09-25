Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $195,054.60 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043388 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.78 or 0.04745108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00058967 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033931 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

