Beldex Market Cap Reaches $83.63 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a total market cap of $83.63 million and $500,294.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003488 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

