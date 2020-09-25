BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.17 and last traded at C$13.29. 5,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 51,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.86.

