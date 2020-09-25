BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report $465.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $521.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,897. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

