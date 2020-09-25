Binance Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.57 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $24.70 or 0.00230251 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $298.47 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.01458495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00202469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

