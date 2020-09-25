Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 0.7% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $230,888.05 and approximately $7,526.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

